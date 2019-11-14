Home

Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
For more information about
Josephine Dudek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Rd.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home
14318 S. LaGrange Rd.
Orland Park , IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Dudek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Dudek

Josephine Dudek Obituary
Dudek, Josephine A. "Jay" (nee Dallio) Beloved wife of the late Henry "Hank"; loving mother of Michael (Natalie) Dudek; beloved daughter of the late Felice and Mary Dallio; fond nana of Lindsey and Lauren; dear sister of the late Rose and Fran; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of the Senior Setons, Leisure Plotters, and the Orland Township Seniors. Donations to Seniors for Seton, St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W. 167th St., Orland Hills 60487 appreciated. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home, 14318 S. Lagrange Rd., (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park to St. Michael's Catholic Church Mass at 10:45 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For Service info (708)460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019
