Dudek, Josephine A. "Jay" (nee Dallio) Beloved wife of the late Henry "Hank"; loving mother of Michael (Natalie) Dudek; beloved daughter of the late Felice and Mary Dallio; fond nana of Lindsey and Lauren; dear sister of the late Rose and Fran; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Member of the Senior Setons, Leisure Plotters, and the Orland Township Seniors. Donations to Seniors for Seton, St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W. 167th St., Orland Hills 60487 appreciated. Visitation Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home, 14318 S. Lagrange Rd., (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park to St. Michael's Catholic Church Mass at 10:45 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For Service info (708)460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019