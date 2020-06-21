Josephine Dismore
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dismore, Josephine Josephine Dismore, 102, passed June 17, 2020. Born Aug. 29, 1917 to the late Vincent and Josephine Cosentino. Loving mother of Richard (Sandra) Dismore. Dear grandmother of Joseph, Anthony, Michael, and Mary. Great-grandmother of 5 and great-great-grandmother of 6. She was predeceased by 9 siblings. May Nonny rest in peace. Visitation Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. DUE TO CURRENT GUIDELINES, WE ARE LIMITED TO 10 ATTENDEES AT A TIME. Family will meet at St. Cajetan Church 2445 W. 112th. St. for Mass 11:30 A.M. (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED) followed by Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army 3621 W. 24th Street Chicago, Il 60623. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Cajetan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved