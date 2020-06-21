Dismore, Josephine Josephine Dismore, 102, passed June 17, 2020. Born Aug. 29, 1917 to the late Vincent and Josephine Cosentino. Loving mother of Richard (Sandra) Dismore. Dear grandmother of Joseph, Anthony, Michael, and Mary. Great-grandmother of 5 and great-great-grandmother of 6. She was predeceased by 9 siblings. May Nonny rest in peace. Visitation Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. DUE TO CURRENT GUIDELINES, WE ARE LIMITED TO 10 ATTENDEES AT A TIME. Family will meet at St. Cajetan Church 2445 W. 112th. St. for Mass 11:30 A.M. (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED) followed by Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army 3621 W. 24th Street Chicago, Il 60623. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.