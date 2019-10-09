|
Widlarz, Joseph Joseph Widlarz passed away onOctober 8, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Hermine Keuschnigg; loving father of Fred (Amy) and Joseph (Denise) Widlarz; dear grandfather of Michael and Steven; great-grandfather of Kylie, Colin, Isabella, Ava and Amelia; devoted son of late Wojciech and late Maria Widlarz; fond brother of late Francis, late John, late Frank and late Stanley; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of Polish Army Veterans Association of America. Funeral servicesFriday, October 11that 10:00 a.m. from The Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W. 35thSt., Cicero. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, October 10thfrom 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. For more information call708-652-6661.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019