|
|
Whelton, Joseph M. Joseph M. Whelton passed away at home in Thousand Oaks, CA on September 27, 2019, at the age of 94; Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Adrienne T. Whelton; daughter, Adrienne T. Whelton; son, Michael J. Whelton; father, Michael J. Whelton; mother, Catherine Whelton; brother, Jack Whelton; brother, James Whelton; and brother-in-law, Jack Mahoney. Joseph is lovingly remembered by his son, Daniel (Nancy) Whelton; daughter, Diane (Bob) Bassett; daughter, Cecile (Jeff) Miller; son, John (Diane) Whelton and daughter, Jacqueline (Tom) Bruecken and 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, sister, Mary (Jack) Mahoney and brother, Dennis Whelton. Joseph was born in Chicago, IL in 1925 and graduated from Leo High School 1943. Joseph was a World War II Navy Veteran and was aboard the USS Thomas Jefferson APA 30, 11th Beach Battalion, he was a past Commander Jackson Park Post 555 of Oak Lawn, IL; Joseph retired from John Hancock Life Insurance - Toledo, OH. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Service 12:00 Noon at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For service info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019