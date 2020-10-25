Rieger, Joseph W.
Age 85, of Lombard. Beloved husband of the late Mary P. nee Baker; loving father of Joseph M., Kristi (Joseph) Hammer, Joni (Douglas) Ruhs and the late Barbara (Robert) Kerbs; cherished grandfather of 17; great-grandfather of nine; dearest brother of Marjo (Carmen) Angelo. Preceded by Lawrence (Cindy), Carolee (James) Maher; uncle and great-uncle of many. Funeral Services Thursday 9:30 a.m. prayers from BRUST FUNERAL HOME, 135 S. Main St., Lombard, to Sacred Heart Church, Lombard, for 10 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection. Interment Queen of Heaven. Visitation Wednesday 3 – 8 p.m. Please omit flowers. Donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society or American Diabetes Assoc, are appreciated. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com
or 888-629-0094.
