1/
Joseph W. Rieger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rieger, Joseph W.

Age 85, of Lombard. Beloved husband of the late Mary P. nee Baker; loving father of Joseph M., Kristi (Joseph) Hammer, Joni (Douglas) Ruhs and the late Barbara (Robert) Kerbs; cherished grandfather of 17; great-grandfather of nine; dearest brother of Marjo (Carmen) Angelo. Preceded by Lawrence (Cindy), Carolee (James) Maher; uncle and great-uncle of many. Funeral Services Thursday 9:30 a.m. prayers from BRUST FUNERAL HOME, 135 S. Main St., Lombard, to Sacred Heart Church, Lombard, for 10 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection. Interment Queen of Heaven. Visitation Wednesday 3 – 8 p.m. Please omit flowers. Donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society or American Diabetes Assoc, are appreciated. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Brust Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved