Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
Vitucci, Joseph J. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Kosik); loving father of Lisa (Dale) Lev, Nancy, Rosellen (Tim Isbell) and the late Frank Vitucci; adored Pa of Rachel and Michael Lev; dear brother of Emil "Chick" (the late Lena), the late Dr. Dominic (Valerie), Rocco (Lola), and Frank Vitucci; beloved uncle of many. Proud owner of Vitucci Sons Funeral Home. Past President and lifelong member of San Rocco di Modugno Club. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapel, 1857 N. Harlem Chapel Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 27, 2019
