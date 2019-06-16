Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints-St. Anthony Church
28th Pl. and Wallace St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Vitale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Vitale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Vitale Obituary
Vitale, Joseph Veteran USMC. Loving father of Gina (James) Labuz, Lisa (Mark) Kon, Eva Rizos, and Keith Vitale; cherished grandfather of James (Shannon), Mark (Rachel), Elizabeth (Brian), Amanda (Daniel), Teddy (Becca), Charlie (Ellie), Stephanie, Madeline, Nicolette, Francesca, Luke, Christina, and Jude; great-grandfather of eight; devoted son of the late Roy and Florence Vitale; dear brother of Annette (Ross) Catuara and the late Rose (Tony) Pantano; fond uncle of many; and loved by his many friends in Bridgeport and Sauganash. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 West 31st St., Chicago. Friends and family will meet Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at All Saints-St. Anthony Church, 28th Pl. and Wallace St., for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Call (312) 225-8500 or visit www.colettasonsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now