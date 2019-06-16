|
Vitale, Joseph Veteran USMC. Loving father of Gina (James) Labuz, Lisa (Mark) Kon, Eva Rizos, and Keith Vitale; cherished grandfather of James (Shannon), Mark (Rachel), Elizabeth (Brian), Amanda (Daniel), Teddy (Becca), Charlie (Ellie), Stephanie, Madeline, Nicolette, Francesca, Luke, Christina, and Jude; great-grandfather of eight; devoted son of the late Roy and Florence Vitale; dear brother of Annette (Ross) Catuara and the late Rose (Tony) Pantano; fond uncle of many; and loved by his many friends in Bridgeport and Sauganash. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 West 31st St., Chicago. Friends and family will meet Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at All Saints-St. Anthony Church, 28th Pl. and Wallace St., for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Call (312) 225-8500 or visit www.colettasonsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 16, 2019