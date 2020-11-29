Kozar, Joseph Steven
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Steven Kozar announces his passing on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of the late Robin (nee Cipra) Kozar. Loving father of Martina (Israel) Rivera, Robin Baltierra, and Ashley (Jose) Kozar. Devoted grandfather of Martina D., Jadian, Israel, Maxim, Alexander and Ayani. Dear brother of Dan (Mary Ann) Kozar, Glenn (Liz) Kozar, and Curtis (late Vicky) Kozar. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Landa (nee Lari) Kozar. Joseph will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, Godchildren, cousins, extended family and dear friends. His daughters will always remember and miss his morning singing, funny jokes, made-up nicknames, his Italian and Hungarian cooking, love for holiday traditions, and most of all for always being there for his girls for support and guidance and his 'Great Big Bear Hugs'.
