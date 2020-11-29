1/
Joseph Steven Kozar
Kozar, Joseph Steven

It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Steven Kozar announces his passing on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of the late Robin (nee Cipra) Kozar. Loving father of Martina (Israel) Rivera, Robin Baltierra, and Ashley (Jose) Kozar. Devoted grandfather of Martina D., Jadian, Israel, Maxim, Alexander and Ayani. Dear brother of Dan (Mary Ann) Kozar, Glenn (Liz) Kozar, and Curtis (late Vicky) Kozar. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Landa (nee Lari) Kozar. Joseph will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, Godchildren, cousins, extended family and dear friends. His daughters will always remember and miss his morning singing, funny jokes, made-up nicknames, his Italian and Hungarian cooking, love for holiday traditions, and most of all for always being there for his girls for support and guidance and his 'Great Big Bear Hugs'.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
