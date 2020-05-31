We will miss you Joe , you have been a great friend, love Kathy and Mario
Skwira, Joseph (December 30, 1937 May 19, 2020) Joseph Skwira of Westchester, age 82. Forever Friend of Gloria DeVoss; cherished son of the late Joseph and Mary (Cwik) Skwira; beloved brother of Patricia (Ronald) Renn and Barbara Stefanski; dear uncle of Debbie (John) Morgenthaler, Patti (Rob) Kaehler, Rhonda (John) McCarthy, Denise (Phil) Maniscalo, Robin (Wil) Gonzalez, Caryn (Louis) McKissic, Lisa McNeeley, David (Anne) Stefanski, Melissa (Mark) Elledge and Jeremy (Sarah) Stefanski; great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services private. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info, 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.