Joseph Skwira
1937 - 2020
Skwira, Joseph (December 30, 1937 May 19, 2020) Joseph Skwira of Westchester, age 82. Forever Friend of Gloria DeVoss; cherished son of the late Joseph and Mary (Cwik) Skwira; beloved brother of Patricia (Ronald) Renn and Barbara Stefanski; dear uncle of Debbie (John) Morgenthaler, Patti (Rob) Kaehler, Rhonda (John) McCarthy, Denise (Phil) Maniscalo, Robin (Wil) Gonzalez, Caryn (Louis) McKissic, Lisa McNeeley, David (Anne) Stefanski, Melissa (Mark) Elledge and Jeremy (Sarah) Stefanski; great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Services private. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info, 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 31, 2020
We will miss you Joe , you have been a great friend, love Kathy and Mario
Mario Abbatacola
Friend
May 30, 2020
We loved uncle joe. He really made me laugh. I mean those good belly laughs. He was nicer to me and my family than half of my own family members. We will miss him.
Mary Kay Mcsheffery
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
May 29, 2020
Joe was an excellent tax professional and a fun living decent person, too. RIP joe and condolences to his loved ones.
Susan M
Acquaintance
May 28, 2020
Best Brother Ever. I will greatly miss you but have many fond memories of our years together
Patricia Renn
Sister
