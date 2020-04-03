|
Scannicchio, Joseph R. Joseph R. Scannicchio died at age 85 on March 29, 2020. Devoted and loyal son of the late Louis and Lena (nee Cimbalo); cherished brother of the late John and Frances (nee Calabrese); the late Louis and Yolanda (nee Nardi); the late Alphonse and Karen Dioguardi; survived by his beloved sister Vita and late Frank Albachiaro; and his loving brothers Edward and Joan (nee Laino) and Michael and Constance (nee Rocks). A special uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews and an adoring and dedicated Godfather. A self-made man, Joseph's life was an example of a strong work ethic and dedication to his trade as a member of the Cement Mason's and Plasterer's Union Local 502 for over 50 years. He will be remembered as a man with a huge heart and humble ways that lived life to the fullest in any adversity he faced. Services will be private. A celebration of Joseph's life with a Memorial Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Ralph Massey Funeral Director, LTD. For Info 773-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 3, 2020