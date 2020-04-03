Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Scannicchio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Scannicchio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Scannicchio Obituary
Scannicchio, Joseph R. Joseph R. Scannicchio died at age 85 on March 29, 2020. Devoted and loyal son of the late Louis and Lena (nee Cimbalo); cherished brother of the late John and Frances (nee Calabrese); the late Louis and Yolanda (nee Nardi); the late Alphonse and Karen Dioguardi; survived by his beloved sister Vita and late Frank Albachiaro; and his loving brothers Edward and Joan (nee Laino) and Michael and Constance (nee Rocks). A special uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews and an adoring and dedicated Godfather. A self-made man, Joseph's life was an example of a strong work ethic and dedication to his trade as a member of the Cement Mason's and Plasterer's Union Local 502 for over 50 years. He will be remembered as a man with a huge heart and humble ways that lived life to the fullest in any adversity he faced. Services will be private. A celebration of Joseph's life with a Memorial Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Ralph Massey Funeral Director, LTD. For Info 773-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -