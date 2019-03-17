|
Sayegh, Joseph Age 79. Beloved father of Renee (Caren Glassman) Sayegh and Jim (Abigail) Sayegh. Proud grandfather of Clementine, Rachel and Vivienne. Dear brother of Dede (Albert) Abadi and the late Isaac Sayegh. Loving companion of Sigrid Crawford. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Chordoma Foundation, PO Box 2127, Durham, NC, 27702, www.chordomafoundation.org. Private interment. For service information please contact Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019