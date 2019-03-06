Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Salerno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Salerno

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Salerno Obituary
Salerno, Joseph G. Age 78, owner and CEO of Salerno's Rosedale and Galewood Chapels. Cherished father of George (Megan) and Frank (Lynda) Salerno; loving son of the late George W. and Rose G. Salerno; dear brother of the late Linda (Jimmy) Colucci; adored Papa of Tiffany (Dave), Sophia, Joey, Evan, Elizabeth, and Ethan; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. FuneralSaturday, March 9, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:45 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Interment, Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019,from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info(630) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now