Salerno, Joseph G. Age 78, owner and CEO of Salerno's Rosedale and Galewood Chapels. Cherished father of George (Megan) and Frank (Lynda) Salerno; loving son of the late George W. and Rose G. Salerno; dear brother of the late Linda (Jimmy) Colucci; adored Papa of Tiffany (Dave), Sophia, Joey, Evan, Elizabeth, and Ethan; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. FuneralSaturday, March 9, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:45 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Interment, Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019,from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info(630) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019