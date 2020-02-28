Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Germaine Church
4240 W. 98th Street
Oak Lawn, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Joseph Russo


1970 - 2020
Joseph Russo Obituary
Russo, Joseph Beloved husband of Marjorie nee DiLise; loving son of Jack and the late Lucy Russo; cherished brother of Patricia (Mark) Hornback, Tony, Mike and John Russo; devoted son-in-law of Chuck and Geri DiLise; fond brother-in-law of Anthony (Gina) DiLise; adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 1st, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Lying in State Monday, March 2nd from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Germaine Church, 4240 W. 98th St., Oak Lawn. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2020
