Russo, Joseph Beloved husband of Marjorie nee DiLise; loving son of Jack and the late Lucy Russo; cherished brother of Patricia (Mark) Hornback, Tony, Mike and John Russo; devoted son-in-law of Chuck and Geri DiLise; fond brother-in-law of Anthony (Gina) DiLise; adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 1st, from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Lying in State Monday, March 2nd from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Germaine Church, 4240 W. 98th St., Oak Lawn. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2020