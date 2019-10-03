|
Roccaforte, Jr., Joseph Age 93; longtime resident of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Mary Joanne nee Amelia; father of Joseph, Marianne (Dave) Roccaforte-Gardner and Catherine (Jeffery) Roccaforte-Probasco; grandfather of A.J.; son of the late Joseph and Santa; brother of Harry (the late Angella) and Peter. Joseph's services were private. Arrangements by Ridge Funeral Home. Info: 773-586-7900. "As a day well spent gives joyful sleep, so does a life well spent give joyful death". Leonardo DaVinci.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019