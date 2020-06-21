Stephen, Joseph R. Age 88, at rest June 17, 2020; Beloved husband of the late Ann Stephen, nee Lurigio; Loving father of Marie (the late William) Lulis; Cherished grandfather of William (Brittany) Lulis and Lisa (Steve) Lulis; Dear great-grandfather of Alistair and Myles; Dearest brother of Richard Stephen, the late Eleanor Dragas, and the late Lorraine Gorup; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud employee of the Follett Corporation for 60 years; Interment was private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.