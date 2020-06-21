Joseph R. Stephen
Stephen, Joseph R. Age 88, at rest June 17, 2020; Beloved husband of the late Ann Stephen, nee Lurigio; Loving father of Marie (the late William) Lulis; Cherished grandfather of William (Brittany) Lulis and Lisa (Steve) Lulis; Dear great-grandfather of Alistair and Myles; Dearest brother of Richard Stephen, the late Eleanor Dragas, and the late Lorraine Gorup; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud employee of the Follett Corporation for 60 years; Interment was private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
June 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
