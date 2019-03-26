|
Pierri, Joseph "Little Joe" Lockport, Illinois. March 23, 2019, Age 90. Devoted husband of the late Joan Pierri (nee Cerceo); loving father of Joseph Pierri, Jina (the late Mark) Pierri-Tietje, and Lara (Peter) Luetkehans; best-friend and partner of Laura Anderson; cherished grandfather of Margaret Bozzano, Nicole Bozzano, Nicholas Pierri, Julianna Pierri, Joseph Luetkehans, William Luetkehans, Antonio Pierri, Eva Marie Grady, and Evon Luetkehans; beloved father-in-law of Janet Arida; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Joseph was the proud owner of Little Joe's Restaurant in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Funeral services Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave. (at Derby Rd.), Lemont, to St. Patrick Church, Lemont, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Private entombment at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings in Joseph's name may be made to and will be deeply appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (800) 994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 26, 2019