Hogan, Joseph Patrick
JOSEPH PATRICK HOGAN (CFD Paramedic - PIC), age 73 of Chicago, passed away on October 3rd, 2020 surrounded by loving family in Nashville, TN. Beloved husband and best friend of Karen (nee Walsh) Loving Father of Joey (Sara). Cherished Papa of Brett and Callie Hogan. Devoted son of the late George and Honora Hogan. Beloved son-in-law of the late John and Mary Walsh. Dear brother of Rosemarie (the Late Thomas Ivers), William (Mary Kay) Piggott, The late Lucille (Joseph) Dwyer, Michael (Luella) Barrett, Jack (Shirley) Barrett, James (Delores) Barrett, Mary (Horace) Dowland, Edward (Eleanor) Barrett. Brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.
