O'Brien, Joseph P.
Joseph P. O'Brien, age 69, of Manhattan formerly of Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Rose (nee Zaitz), children Krystel Krol and Mathew O'Brien, grandson River Nimon, sisters Sharon Seyller, Patricia Fehil, Carolyn Mockus and Margaret Gibbons, numerous nieces and nephews and his four canine companions Roodie, Mollie, Murffie, and Flashie. Preceded in death by his parents Michael and Mary Ann (nee Bingham) O'Brien and his brothers Michael O'Brien and William O'Brien. Joe led a life of service. He proudly served his county with the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam, served Chicago as a Paramedic for 35 years and worked as a security guard at Misericordia Homes for 24 years. Joe was always a busy man, if he was not at work, he was playing golf or baseball which he thoroughly enjoyed. Joe was the "neighborhood friendly guy", he cherished his wife, his family and his dogs and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service for Joseph will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be the same day from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forysthegouldfh.com
