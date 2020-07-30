Bortoli , Joseph P. Joseph (Joe) P Bortoli, age 66, passed away peacefully at home on June 12th 2020 after a courageous 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of almost 45 years Nancy (nee Wegrzyn) and loving daughter Kristin. Dear brother to Raymond (Joanne) and brother-in-law to Ronald Wegrzyn. Fond uncle to John, Danielle, Ron and Elizabeth. Good friend to many. Joe was a hard worker and dedicated 37 years to Jack Freeman trucking as a truck driver and mechanic. A Memorial Visitation will be held at Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home Sunday August 2, 2020. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com