Berger, Joseph P. Age 77 passed away March 10, 2020, in Naples, FL. Loving husband of Kathleen (Queenie), devoted father of Chandra. Brother of Tom (Kay), Jim (Ellen), the late Jack, Frank (Beth), and MaryKay Iglinski (Butch). A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 27, 2020, at The National Shrine of the Cross in The Woods, Indian River, MI. Burial will follow at the Shrine Cemetery. Arrangements by the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home. www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 22, 2020.