Berger, Joseph P. Age 77 passed away March 10, 2020, in Naples, FL. Loving husband of Kathleen (Queenie), devoted father of Chandra. Brother of Tom (Kay), Jim (Ellen), the late Jack, Frank (Beth), and MaryKay Iglinski (Butch). A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 27, 2020, at The National Shrine of the Cross in The Woods, Indian River, MI. Burial will follow at the Shrine Cemetery. Arrangements by the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home. www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
The National Shrine of the Cross in The Woods
Funeral services provided by
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
2483637135
