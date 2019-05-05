|
|
O'Neill, Joseph T. WWII Army Veteran, age 96, beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Abate); loving father of Tom (Vickie) O'Neill, Cathy (the late Mick) DeBartolo and Joseph W. O'Neill; dearest grandfather of Rick (Cristen), Tom (Karoline), Mike (Annette), Joey, Tim (Amber) O'Neill and Andrea (Tom) Richardson; cherished great-grandfather of Cade O'Neill, Jacob Smith, Abigail, Josh, and Grace Richardson, Anthony, Nicholas, Jackson and Peyton O'Neill; dearest brother of the late Fred (the late Betty) O'Neill, Bill (the late Fran) O'Neill and Mary Jane (the late Frank) Morley; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 8:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park to St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019