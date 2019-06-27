Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Novak Sr., Joseph F. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Wolski); devoted father of Joseph (Georgia) Novak Jr.; dear brother of Paula, Anthony, John and Michael; loving Papa of Aliyah and Christos; devoted companion to Grand Pup Nellie; dear uncle of many. Longtime Republican Committeeman of the Old 1st Ward. Devoted I.D.O.T. worker for over 30 years. Visitation Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, Chapel Service 7:30 p.m. Interment Private. For info, call 773-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 27, 2019
