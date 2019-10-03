|
|
Milke, Joseph B. Army Vietnam Veteran, age 73, loving father of Joseph, Jr., Michele Clemens, Brian (Isabel) and Michael (Jasmine). Devoted grandfather of 11, great-grandfather of six. Predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Funeral Saturday 8:45 a.m. from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Richard Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Retired C.T.A. employee, member of Toys for Tots SSO, AVMRA Chapter 7, Post #5079 V.F.W., Post 2910 A.L. and AMVETS Post 192. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019