Fundak, O.S.M., Bro. Joseph M. Bro. Joseph M. Fundak, O.S.M., a solemn professed friar of the Order of Friar Servants of Mary (Servites)-United States of America Province, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Monastery, Chicago, IL. He was 88 years of age and a friar for 43 years. He was the son of Rok and Anastasia (Ivanus) Fundak and was predeceased by his brothers, Paul, John, Frank; and his sisters, Mary, Anna, Marge, Rose and Theresa; and is survived by his brother, George. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica, 3121 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 773-638-5800, ext. 37, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. also at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica. Interment in the Servite Section of Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information, 773-731-2749. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com