Bro. Joseph M. Fundak O.S.M.
Fundak, O.S.M., Bro. Joseph M. Bro. Joseph M. Fundak, O.S.M., a solemn professed friar of the Order of Friar Servants of Mary (Servites)-United States of America Province, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Monastery, Chicago, IL. He was 88 years of age and a friar for 43 years. He was the son of Rok and Anastasia (Ivanus) Fundak and was predeceased by his brothers, Paul, John, Frank; and his sisters, Mary, Anna, Marge, Rose and Theresa; and is survived by his brother, George. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica, 3121 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 773-638-5800, ext. 37, followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. also at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica. Interment in the Servite Section of Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information, 773-731-2749. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
1 entry
June 29, 2020
Brother Joe,
Words can not explain the Love we have for you.
You should us the Love of Christ through out these years we spent with you. The dinners, trips, and countless times of talks and laughs we have had over the years You will be forever in your our Hearts. God call you now . Your mission is complete here . We will miss you . Lopez family - Jose Gloria Victoria
Jose Gonzales
Friend
