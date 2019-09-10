Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Joseph L. Kurpiel

Joseph L. Kurpiel Obituary
Kurpiel, Joseph L. Retired Chicago Police Officer for 30 years; beloved husband of Kathy nee Treskow; loving father of Claudine (Michael) McCann, Joseph (Ashleigh), Amanda (Igor) Logonowicz and James; cherished grandfather of Sophia and Olivia McCann; also loving brother, uncle and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 3:00 9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral Services Thursday, September 12, starting with prayers at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to Our Lady of Victory Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 10, 2019
