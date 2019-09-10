|
Kurpiel, Joseph L. Retired Chicago Police Officer for 30 years; beloved husband of Kathy nee Treskow; loving father of Claudine (Michael) McCann, Joseph (Ashleigh), Amanda (Igor) Logonowicz and James; cherished grandfather of Sophia and Olivia McCann; also loving brother, uncle and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 3:00 9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral Services Thursday, September 12, starting with prayers at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to Our Lady of Victory Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 10, 2019