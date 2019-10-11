|
Kokolus, Joseph Age 76; proud U.S. Army Veteran, 3rd Special Forces, 82nd Airborne Division; beloved husband of Helen (nee Poliszczuk); loving father of John (Julie) Kokolus, Andrew (Joy) Kokolus and Alexandra (Heath) Hersey; cherished Dido of Emma, Sydney, Asher, Henry, Marlowe, Nicholas, Camden and baby Joey Hersey; devoted son of the late Osyp and Rosalia Kokolus; dearest brother of Harry (Dorothy) Kokolus; caring son-in-law of Maria Savoy and the late Ivan Poliszczuk; dear brother-in-law John Poliszczuk and the late Jerry (Sue Rolbiecki) Poliszczuk; fond uncle of Greg Kokolus and Tamara (Jim) O'Rourke; loving cousin and friend to many. Visitation Sunday 2:00-6:00 p.m. Panahyda 5:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL 60462 to Nativity of the BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2019