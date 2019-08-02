Home

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st Street
Brookfield, IL
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st Street
Brookfield, IL
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:15 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st Street
Brookfield, IL
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st Street
Brookfield, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
La Grange, IL
Kelly, Joseph P. Retired Captain, Chicago Police Department 9th District, age 71, of Chicago. Loving brother of Nancy (Jim) Ferenzi, Mike (Debbie), Susan (the late Jack) McCann and the late Eddie (Nancy). Beloved son of the late Joseph P. Kelly, Sr. (retired Lieutenant CFD) and Jean Kelly (nee Phillips). Joe had a spirit and love for helping and guiding others in life. He proudly served as Liquor Commissioner under the late Mayor Jane Byrne 1979-1984. He led the Chicago Gangs Crime Unit. In 1989 Joe opened Intellex Security which is still in operation today. Joe married his high school sweetheart, Carol (nee Campagna). Carol was his soul mate and anchor in life. Joe was an outstanding father to Brian (Lori) and Kevin; a loving grandfather to Gianna, Ryan and Claire. Friends remember Joe's larger than life personality, his loving and nurturing nature, big smile and optimistic view on life. He wanted to make the world a better and safer place and loved to protect others. Friends and family will be greeted at Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to time of St. Jude Service at 8 p.m. and Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis Xavier Church, La Grange. Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Memorials appreciated to The Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Development & Alumni Relations, 420 E. Superior St., Arthur J. Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611. Information, 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 2, 2019
