Vanoskey, Joseph J. Joseph J. Vanoskey, age 85, Korean War Navy Veteran, beloved husband of Emily H. (nee Stock); loving father of Joseph (Sheryl) Vanoskey Jr., Sandra Vanoskey and the late Linda (Joseph) Vlahovic; dearest grandfather of Daniel (Katie) Vanoskey, Joseph (Sarah) Vlahovic, Anthony (Nicole) Vlahovic and Michelle (Kevin) Vlahovic; cherished great-grandfather of Alex Schulthies, Joey Vlahovic and Leah Vlahovic; dear brother of Richard (Shirley) Vanoskey, Theresa (Ronald) Altenburg and the late Jacob (Marianne) Vanoskey; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday July 25th 9:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Phase 4 Covid 19 regulations, visitors must wear mask when attending the visitation, loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to the American Heart Association
