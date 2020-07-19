1/
Joseph J. Vanoskey
Vanoskey, Joseph J. Joseph J. Vanoskey, age 85, Korean War Navy Veteran, beloved husband of Emily H. (nee Stock); loving father of Joseph (Sheryl) Vanoskey Jr., Sandra Vanoskey and the late Linda (Joseph) Vlahovic; dearest grandfather of Daniel (Katie) Vanoskey, Joseph (Sarah) Vlahovic, Anthony (Nicole) Vlahovic and Michelle (Kevin) Vlahovic; cherished great-grandfather of Alex Schulthies, Joey Vlahovic and Leah Vlahovic; dear brother of Richard (Shirley) Vanoskey, Theresa (Ronald) Altenburg and the late Jacob (Marianne) Vanoskey; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Saturday July 25th 9:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Phase 4 Covid 19 regulations, visitors must wear mask when attending the visitation, loitering is not permitted to accommodate all guests. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to the American Heart Association would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
JUL
25
Service
12:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 17, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy. My thoughts and prayers are with you thru this difficult time. God Bless.
Donna Carroll
