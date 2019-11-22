Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th St.
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th St.
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gentile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gentile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gentile, Joseph Rocco Age 87. Resident of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Chicago Heights and Blue Island. Passed away peacefully November 20, 2019. Graduate of Eisenhower High School. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired pharmacist whom worked at Dominick's Pharmacy, Cavett Drug Corp and originally at Gentile Pharmacy on 118th & Michigan Avenue in Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Beloved husband of 62 years to Mary Ann nee Anastasia. Loving father of Linda Gentile, Donna (Kenneth) Gentile-Karas, Joseph A. (Kathleen) Gentile and Lori (Joseph Sislow) Gentile. Grandfather of Zachary Karas. Son of the late Antoinetta nee Martino and Joseph Gentile. Brother of Norma (Alfeo) Vittorini, Edward Gentile and the late Orlando Gentile and Clara Gentile. Uncle, cousin and friend of many. He had a great sense of humor, he was generous and always willing to lend anyone a hand. He was a die hard Cubs fan and he had a love of all kinds of music, especially classical. He was well loved and will be sorely missed. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (US Rt. 30, three blocks east of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral services 6:00 p.m. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info, 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -