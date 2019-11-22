|
|
Gentile, Joseph Rocco Age 87. Resident of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Chicago Heights and Blue Island. Passed away peacefully November 20, 2019. Graduate of Eisenhower High School. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired pharmacist whom worked at Dominick's Pharmacy, Cavett Drug Corp and originally at Gentile Pharmacy on 118th & Michigan Avenue in Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Beloved husband of 62 years to Mary Ann nee Anastasia. Loving father of Linda Gentile, Donna (Kenneth) Gentile-Karas, Joseph A. (Kathleen) Gentile and Lori (Joseph Sislow) Gentile. Grandfather of Zachary Karas. Son of the late Antoinetta nee Martino and Joseph Gentile. Brother of Norma (Alfeo) Vittorini, Edward Gentile and the late Orlando Gentile and Clara Gentile. Uncle, cousin and friend of many. He had a great sense of humor, he was generous and always willing to lend anyone a hand. He was a die hard Cubs fan and he had a love of all kinds of music, especially classical. He was well loved and will be sorely missed. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (US Rt. 30, three blocks east of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral services 6:00 p.m. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info, 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2019