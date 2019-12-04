|
|
Gasior, Joseph A. Age 78. Beloved husband of Joan H. Gasior (nee Filipek); loving father of Donna (late Edmond), Christine, Joseph (Susan), Barbara, Michael and Jeannie; fond grandfather of Jennifer, Jessica and Amanda; dear son of the late Joseph V. Gasior and the late Margaret Gasior (nee Bulvan); dear brother of Ronald (Nancy) Gasior, Linda (Paul) Cwiklik, the late Gerald Gasior, and the late Rosemary Gasior; dear son-in-law of the late John S. Filipek the late Helen J. Filipek (nee Hilaszek); dear brother-in-law of Diane (late William) Lazouskas and the late Connie Filipek; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; cousin and friend to many. Memorial visitation Friday, December 6, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bruno Church, 4751 S. Harding, Chicago, IL. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Wolniak Funeral Home, 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019