Feldner, SGM Joseph A. US Army Retired, passed away in the arms of his family on July 19, 2019 to join his Wife, Son, Son-in-Law, and Daughter-in-Law in Heaven. He will bless those of Us on earth as a: Beloved Husband of the late Donna Marie (Feiling) Feldner, Father of Duane/late Meg Feldner, Janeen (Feldner-Pikula)/late Robert, and Loren J Feldner, DDS. He enjoyed summers in Holland, MI as the Grandfather of 6, (Jason, Kristyn, Terese, Rebecca, Kyle, and Alexandra) and more proudly Great-Grandfather of 5 (Isabella, Olivia, Elias, Diego, and Aurelia). He was ever so proud of his Dearest Brother Ronald P. Feldner, MD/Phyllis (Jacks) Feldner, Uncle of 5 (Mark-Godfather, Michelle, Barry, Mona, and Carla) and Great Uncle of 20. He is devoted in daily prayer and masses as the son of the late Peter/Frances (Hecht), Son-in-Law of the late Walter/Sophia (Feiling), Grandson of Joseph and Maria (Dietz) Hecht and Joseph and Margaret (Lucas) Feldner. Joseph remained active with pride as: President of McNulty Bros. Company /Lumber Street Supply/Plastering Development Center Company, Past-President and Board of Director of Midwest Wall and Ceiling Contractors Association (MWCC), Board of Director of Association of Wall and Ceiling Contractors International Association (AWCI), Earned their Pinnacle Award-AWCI's Highest Achievement, Association of Wall and Ceiling Contractors (AWCC)- Executive positions, American Society of Testing Materials (ASTM) for Gypsum and related products, Portland Cement Association (PCA), Metal Lath Association, Sheet Metal Contractors Association, Life-Time-Gold Card, Union Member since 1947, Plasterers Area 5 Cement Finishers, Local Union #502, Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters, Painters and Taper Finishers-District Councils #14 & 30, and Laborers District Council. Joseph A. Feldner, was a devoted Trustee, active in their Apprentice Training Programs. He was a passionate negotiator for "His" Plasterers, Carpenters, Painters, Taper Finishers, Operators, & Laborers. His Midwest Shopping Center Expertise included: Woodfield Mall I, II, III, IV, Fox Valley, Evergreen Park, North Riverside, Lincoln Mall, Joliet Square, Cherry Vale/Rockford, Southlake Mall/Merrillville IN, and Water Tower Place. His Contracting Expertise continued with Midwest Landmarks: Milwaukee County Center for Performing Arts, South Field/Milwaukee, Renaissance Center/Detroit, Harold Washington Library, 190 S LaSalle, Prudential Complex, Inland Steel, Borg Warner, Hartford Complex, 69 W. Washington and numerous Chicago Loop sites. Dearest to Joseph's Heart is His active participation with St. Alexander's Catholic Parish, serving on their Parish Council and Facility Committee. He took great pride as the "Plasterologist" foreman for St. Peter's/Loop Catholic Church, St. Christina's and St. Raymond Cathedral in Joliet, IL. *** He encouraged many to choose the Trades as a career. With careful mentoring, First, Second, and Third Generations of families graced each of His trades. Our Dad's commercial pilot's license brought him closer to Heaven. Funeral Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL to St. Alexander Catholic Church, Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum of the Archangel. Visitation Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. For more information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE CONSIDER DONATIONS TO: St Alexander Parish, Palos Heights, IL., St. Peter's/Loop Catholic Church, Chicago, IL., Mother Cabrini Shrine, Golden, CO Joseph and Donna's Dearly Devotion. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 21, 2019