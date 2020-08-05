All 3 men gone too soon. Joe, I met you many years ago on the beat. You were a man of integrity who did not judge. A wonderful human being taken from us way too soon. You will be missed my friend. I appreciated all of our deep talks and I will miss them almost as much as I will miss you and your sense of humor. God Bless you and your family as well as your fiance. My heart goes out to all of you.

Rich Catalano

Friend