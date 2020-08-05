Lazo, Joseph Edmund Joseph Edmund Lazo, 39, Sergeant with the Niles Police Department, passed away July 31, 2020. Beloved grandson of Marilyn and Ed Kelly. Dear fiancé of Maria Salas. Adored brother, nephew, uncle, and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, August 6th, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago. Funeral Mass will be held privately at Queen of All Saints Basilica. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
