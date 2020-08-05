1/
Joseph Edmund Lazo
Lazo, Joseph Edmund

Joseph Edmund Lazo, 39, Sergeant with the Niles Police Department, passed away July 31, 2020. Beloved grandson of Marilyn and Ed Kelly. Dear fiancé of Maria Salas. Adored brother, nephew, uncle, and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, August 6th, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago. Funeral Mass will be held privately at Queen of All Saints Basilica. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
August 5, 2020
All 3 men gone too soon. Joe, I met you many years ago on the beat. You were a man of integrity who did not judge. A wonderful human being taken from us way too soon. You will be missed my friend. I appreciated all of our deep talks and I will miss them almost as much as I will miss you and your sense of humor. God Bless you and your family as well as your fiance. My heart goes out to all of you.
Rich Catalano
Friend
August 4, 2020
My deepest sympathies to all.
Linda Lambrilaz-Greco. Good Counsel High School, Class of &#8216;71.
August 4, 2020
~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
