Joseph E. Horejsch
1930 - 2020
Horejsch, Joseph Eamon

Joseph Eamon "Joe" Horejsch, 90, late of Port Charlotte, FL and formerly of Tinley Park, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020. A longtime Chicagoland resident, he was the son of Rudolph and Anne (née Tuohy) Horejsh and stepson of Esther Horejsh. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. (née Conroy) Horejsch. Loving father of Gwendolyn (James) Beltrame, Pamela (Edward) Bloom, Noelle (Patrick) Nichols, and James (Nancy) Horejsch. Proud grandfather of Jennifer Beltrame, Robin (Anthony) Crudele, Katelyn (Samuel) Boyle, Lindsay (Luke) Carter, Madelyn (Mark) Fiocca, Julia (Collin) Innis, Mary (Aaron) Lambrecht, and Emily Horejsch. Loving great grandfather of Logan, Cecilia, Rose, Olivia, and Lydia. Dear brother of Annette "Nancy" (Phil) Brady, Michael Horejsh, Mary Burrows, Margaret "Peg" (Marshall) DeZutter, and Kathleen "Murph" (John) Manning, all of whom preceded him in death. Fond uncle of many beloved nieces and nephews and dear friend to many. He attended Visitation Catholic School and DeLaSalle High School which had a lifelong impact on the man he would become. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had a long career as Inside Sales Manager at Englewood Electric. He loved public speaking, dancing, and was an avid White Sox and Blackhawks fan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Resident Fund, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 would be appreciated. Private funeral mass will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (815) 485-8697.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hickey Memorial Chapels - New Lenox
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-8697
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
Thinking of you all during this difficult time.
I was lucky enough to meet your Dad in Florida a few years ago. He was such a sweetheart.
Dads are so special and always in our hearts.
Kathy Callahan
Friend
October 16, 2020
He was a great dad!
He knew how to keep everyone in line and loved just as much!
Loved his stew and how he would whistle for dinner!!
You will be missed!!!
Jackie Lawrence
Friend
