Wojtonik, Sr , Joseph D. Age 84, of Chicago, Illinois passed away peacefully at Burbank Rehabilitation Center on May 28th. Beloved husband for 61 years of Margaret Wojtonik (nee Setlak); devoted father of Mary (Michael) Hogan, Joseph D. Wojtonik, Jr. and Patrice Wojtonik (fiancé, Scott David); loving brother of Phillip (late Joan) Wojtonik and Walter (Marlene) Annerino and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by newborn daughter, Deborah Wojtonik; his parents, Antoninette (nee Bernas) Annerino and Joseph Wojtonik; six brothers and one sister. Joe was a proud retired member of IBEW, Local 794 and retired with 35 years of service at Gulf, Mobile & Ohio and Illinois Central Railroads. Joe enjoyed woodworking at Rainey Park, fishing with friends at Marquette Park and was a member of the Hickory Hills Woodworking Club. Should family and friends desire, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. A celebration of his life will be forthcoming when we can all gather safely to honor Joe. A heartfelt thank you to the frontline workers in Christ Hospital's Covid Unit and Burbank Rehabilitation for their outstanding loving care. Funeral services held privately for family members only in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. You can still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois 60458 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.