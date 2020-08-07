Dear cousin Joe you will be missed I know your mother and father and my mother were waiting. I know your mother is probably making meatballs and pasta for you. God blessed you with a special love your best friend and the love of your life a women for better or worse good times and bad time. And death do we part and Harriet was by your side never left you for a minute. And as far as my aunt Dorothy went no one loved her and took care of her. I took her around everywhere she was my second mother. And Uncle;George loved and would do anything for his sister. And then Harriet came along an Angel I will never forget how she took care of my aunt. The sky was the limit took her for her nails and bought her clothes. Made sure she took her medicine bathe her and gave her more love than I could ever ask for. God bless you And watch over Harriet I know you will. love you ! Your cousin Cheryl and family

CHERYL DAMATO

Family