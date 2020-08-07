1/
Joseph D. Galiano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Galiano, Joseph D.

Galiano, Joseph D., Beloved fiancé of Harriet Egilske. Devoted son of the late Leo and Dorothy Galiano. Cherished father of Mary "Buffa" (fiancé Pino Scalise) Ligammari and Dominique "Mik" (Rocco) Venute. Dear Papa of Dominic and Rocco. Loving extended family of Joal (De Jon) Watson, Tonina (Rick) Campisi, Marcus, Michael, Mia, De Jon Jr., Jianni, Isabella, Joey and Ava. Memorial Visitation Monday, Aug.,10 at Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park from 10 am until time of prayers 11:15 am to St. Giles Church for Mass of the Christian burial, 12:00 Noon. Interment Private.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Prayer Service
11:15 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Giles Church
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 6, 2020
Joe, you will always be in our hearts.Mary Ann and Dennis Moroney.
Mr & Mrs Dennis Moroney
Friend
July 29, 2020
R.I.P Joe ❤
Cheryl DAMATO
Family
July 29, 2020
Dear cousin Joe you will be missed I know your mother and father and my mother were waiting. I know your mother is probably making meatballs and pasta for you. God blessed you with a special love your best friend and the love of your life a women for better or worse good times and bad time. And death do we part and Harriet was by your side never left you for a minute. And as far as my aunt Dorothy went no one loved her and took care of her. I took her around everywhere she was my second mother. And Uncle;George loved and would do anything for his sister. And then Harriet came along an Angel I will never forget how she took care of my aunt. The sky was the limit took her for her nails and bought her clothes. Made sure she took her medicine bathe her and gave her more love than I could ever ask for. God bless you And watch over Harriet I know you will. love you ! Your cousin Cheryl and family
CHERYL DAMATO
Family
July 28, 2020
Joe as a true gentleman, very happy go lucky guy. he was very good to Harriet who he adored.
may he rest in peace.
gabe caporale
Friend
July 27, 2020
Joey. You were more than my neighbor, you were my friend. I always enjoyed our visits, and your fun sense of humor and zest for life. I am going to miss you buddy. RIP Joey. Until we meet again my friend.
Bryan Sparks
Friend
July 25, 2020
Rest in Heaven Cousin Joey.
Cris Jefferies
Family
July 25, 2020
oe lived on my block years ago in the old neighborhood one of the nicest guys you would want to meet .was close friends with my sister when she worked nights he would walk over to her house o make sure her daughters were home every night and give her a call to let her know things were fine .sweet sweet guy you will be missed ....
chris salemi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved