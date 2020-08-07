Galiano, Joseph D.
Galiano, Joseph D., Beloved fiancé of Harriet Egilske. Devoted son of the late Leo and Dorothy Galiano. Cherished father of Mary "Buffa" (fiancé Pino Scalise) Ligammari and Dominique "Mik" (Rocco) Venute. Dear Papa of Dominic and Rocco. Loving extended family of Joal (De Jon) Watson, Tonina (Rick) Campisi, Marcus, Michael, Mia, De Jon Jr., Jianni, Isabella, Joey and Ava. Memorial Visitation Monday, Aug.,10 at Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park from 10 am until time of prayers 11:15 am to St. Giles Church for Mass of the Christian burial, 12:00 Noon. Interment Private.
