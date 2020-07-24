1/
Joseph D. Galiano
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Galiano, Joseph D.

Galiano, Joseph D., Beloved fiancé of Harriet Egilske. Devoted son of the late Leo and Dorothy Galiano. Cherished father of Mary "Buffa" (fiancé Pino Scalise) Ligammari and Dominique "Mik" (Rocco) Venute. Dear Papa of Dominic and Rocco. Guardian Angel Joal Watson. Loving extended family of De Jon, Tonina (Rick) Campisi, Marcus, Michael, Mia, De Jon Jr., Jianni, Isabella, Joey and Ava. Memorial Visitation Monday, Aug.,10 at Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park from 10 am until time of prayers 11:15 am to St. Giles Church for Mass of the Christian burial, 12:00 Noon. Interment Private.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Jul. 24 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
AUG
10
Prayer Service
11:15 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Giles Church
Funeral services provided by
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
