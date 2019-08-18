|
|
Connolly, SVD, Fr. Joseph 86. Born January 9, 1933, Melrose, MA, at rest August 10, 2019. Loving son of the late William and Catherine (nee Brennan) Connolly. Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made in Fr. Connolly's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019