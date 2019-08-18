Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
1901 Waukegan Rd.
Techny, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Divine Word Residence
1901 Waukegan Rd.
Techny, IL
View Map
Joseph Connolly Obituary
Connolly, SVD, Fr. Joseph 86. Born January 9, 1933, Melrose, MA, at rest August 10, 2019. Loving son of the late William and Catherine (nee Brennan) Connolly. Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Techny, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made in Fr. Connolly's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries at Divine Word Residence, 1901 Waukegan Rd., Techny, IL 60082. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019
