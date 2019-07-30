|
Cascella, Joseph M. Of Melrose Park. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne (nee Benson); loving father of Joseph M. (Jennifer), Dean, Jeffrey (Roseann) Cascella and Jennifer (Pat) Serpe; dear grandfather of Jeffrey, Nicholas, Daniel, Joseph, Francesca, Gianna, Daniella and Natalia; proud great-grandpa of Jace; fond brother of Michael (late Sandra); and brother-in-law of Gloria Weseman and Lynette Holmes; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Cuneo-Columbian Funeral Home, 10300 W. Grand Ave. (one block east of Mannheim Rd.) Franklin Park. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Hospice appreciated. Info. 847-455-1200, or cuneocolumbian.net.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 30, 2019