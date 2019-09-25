|
|
Caruso, Joseph "Joe" Beloved husband of Sarah (nee La Mantia); loving father of Jaime (Pat) Suero, Joe (Lisa) Caruso and Dana Caruso; cherished grandfather of Isabella, Frank and Joey Ann; devoted son of the late Mariano "Mutt" and Nancy Caruso; dear brother of Leo (Ruth), Francine, Charles "Chuch" (Karen) and the late Peter (Paulla) Caruso; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Santa Lucia Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation are appreciated. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 25, 2019