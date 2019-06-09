|
|
Capinegro, Joseph Loving companion of the late Jean E. Best; loving son of the late Daniel, Sr. and late Theresa (nee Frieri) Capinegro; fond brother of the late Marie (Jack) Hoffmeister, late Daniel, Jr. (Geradine), late Vereanna (late Earl, Sr.) Rieck, late Angelo (late Rose), and the late Michael (late Yvonne) Capinegro; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 West 26th Street. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019