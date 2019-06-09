Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Capinegro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Capinegro


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Capinegro Obituary
Capinegro, Joseph Loving companion of the late Jean E. Best; loving son of the late Daniel, Sr. and late Theresa (nee Frieri) Capinegro; fond brother of the late Marie (Jack) Hoffmeister, late Daniel, Jr. (Geradine), late Vereanna (late Earl, Sr.) Rieck, late Angelo (late Rose), and the late Michael (late Yvonne) Capinegro; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 West 26th Street. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Therese Chinese Catholic Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now