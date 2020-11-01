Zajakala , Joseph C.
Joseph C. Zajakala, 71, died on Oct. 19, 2020 in Burbank .He was born in Chicago on Feb. 12, 1949 to the late Frances (nee Gaber) and Joseph W. Zajakala. Joe was a longtime Ryerson employee. Joe was adored and will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Joe will have a private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral info (708)636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2020.