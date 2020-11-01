1/
Joseph C. Zajakala
1949 - 2020
Zajakala , Joseph C.

Joseph C. Zajakala, 71, died on Oct. 19, 2020 in Burbank .He was born in Chicago on Feb. 12, 1949 to the late Frances (nee Gaber) and Joseph W. Zajakala. Joe was a longtime Ryerson employee. Joe was adored and will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Joe will have a private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral info (708)636-2320.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
