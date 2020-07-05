1/
Joseph B. Pecyna
1929 - 2020
Pecyna, Joseph B. Joseph B. Pecyna, age 91, U.S. Army Veteran, late of Orland Park. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Josephine L. Pecyna nee Shakis. Devoted father of James (Noreen) Pecyna, Gary (Laura) Pecyna and Lisa (Chris) Dzieciol. Proud grandfather of Thomas (Denise) Pecyna, Mary Beauregard, John Pecyna, Jimmy (Julie) Pecyna, Jillian Dzieciol and Samantha Dzieciol. Dear great-grandfather of John Beauregard, Jude Pecyna and Henry Beauregard. Kind uncle and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:45 a.m. from THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Road (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park to St. Michael Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
JUL
8
Funeral
10:45 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
July 4, 2020
Thank you for your service........rest in peace.
Carie T
