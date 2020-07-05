Pecyna, Joseph B. Joseph B. Pecyna, age 91, U.S. Army Veteran, late of Orland Park. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Josephine L. Pecyna nee Shakis. Devoted father of James (Noreen) Pecyna, Gary (Laura) Pecyna and Lisa (Chris) Dzieciol. Proud grandfather of Thomas (Denise) Pecyna, Mary Beauregard, John Pecyna, Jimmy (Julie) Pecyna, Jillian Dzieciol and Samantha Dzieciol. Dear great-grandfather of John Beauregard, Jude Pecyna and Henry Beauregard. Kind uncle and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:45 a.m. from THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Road (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.), Orland Park to St. Michael Church Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com