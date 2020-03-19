Home

Joseph Augustine


1940 - 2020
Joseph Augustine Obituary
Augustine, Joseph Anthony Born April 26, 1940, Proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Constance (nee Armsey) Augustine; loving father of JoEllyn (Thomas) Paolicchi and Jacqueline (James) Adducci; cherished grandfather of Samuel, Joseph, Anthony, Nicholas and Lucas; devoted son of the late; Joseph M. and Mary (nee Palilunas) Augustine; dear brother of Dolores C. Augustine, late Genevieve (Richard) O'Donnell and late John (Mary Ann) Augustine; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 19, 2020
