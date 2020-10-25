Sanchez, Joseph Angel "Angelo"
Joseph Angel "Angelo", Sanchez, 91, retired waiter at Fritzel's and Binyon's Restaurants, of Chicago, passed away October 19, 2020. Born in Sombrerete, Zacatecas, Mexico to Santiago Sanchez Longoria and Emilia Valles Villegas; survived by children Anthony and Paula (Chuck Kalav) and five half-siblings. Preceded in death by former spouse Martha "Polly" Pauline Sanchez (nee Powell) and six siblings. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
