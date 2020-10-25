1/1
Joseph Angel "Angelo" Sanchez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanchez, Joseph Angel "Angelo"

Joseph Angel "Angelo", Sanchez, 91, retired waiter at Fritzel's and Binyon's Restaurants, of Chicago, passed away October 19, 2020. Born in Sombrerete, Zacatecas, Mexico to Santiago Sanchez Longoria and Emilia Valles Villegas; survived by children Anthony and Paula (Chuck Kalav) and five half-siblings. Preceded in death by former spouse Martha "Polly" Pauline Sanchez (nee Powell) and six siblings. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved