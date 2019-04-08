Almaguer, Joseph D. Age 53, passed away in the early morning hours ofMonday, March 25, 2019, at his home. Joe was born onOctober 30, 1965.Joe proudly graduated from Fenwick High School, where he was a promising pitcher and star wrestler, as well as an accomplished academic.He capitalized on his wrestling techniques and grades to capture a coveted wrestling scholarship at the University of Chicago. Joe joined PSIUPSILONfraternity and continues to call them brothers. His legacy as social chair and confidant at the fraternity lives on to this day. Joe has alwayshad a passion for helping the underdog and working with people.With that drive he delved into careers from Law to Real Estate. He mastered his craft to have adiverse and successful career in various facets of real estate - from a mortgage broker, to a real estate broker, to project manager for auctions. Devoted to his family, he made a point to involve brothers, cousins, and friends in aspects of his career as well as business ventures. Joe, known for his silver tongue, could craft a deal from the most challenging situations. He cleverly navigated and negotiated to develop contracts for his clients to the benefit of all involved. Joe (Pepe) spoke academic English and business Spanish, the latter perfected in his six-years of living in Mexico auctioning estates from coast to coast. Family meant everything to Joe. He was a devoted brother, son, cousin, uncle, and partner. Joe was a most generous man and always lent a hand to others and reached out when they were in need.Whether he was listening to music (everything from jazz or Latin, to hard rock and rap), dancing to salsa or waltzing across the dance floor, trying out his pitching arm, biking, indoor parachuting, critiquing artwork, kayaking on lake Michigan, watching the Cubs finally win the World Series!, or most famously dazzling guests with his Mexican cooking, Joe filled every space with energy, hope, laughter, love, and joy! For those whom he left behind,Joe's untimely passing has left a heartache no one can heal. Joe is survived by his mother, Estelle Almaguer; his brothers, Anthony Almaguer and Michael Almaguer; his nephew, Max Almaguer; many close cousins and friends; and his partner, Kathleen Pitvorec. If you are interested, please join us for a celebration of Joe's life. We will be gathering at Basilica Restaurant (one of Joe's favorites), at 4701 N. Cumberland Ave., Norridge, onSaturday, April 13, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., for an afternoon of music (his favorite Chicago jazz musician will be singing at the beginning of the gathering), fine food (including dinner at 6:30 p.m.), and shared memories and stories. Donations can be sent to Cubs Charities in memory of Joseph Almaguer (tinyurl.com/CubsDonations). Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary