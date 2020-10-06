Bowles III, Joseph Alcott
Joseph Alcott Bowles III was born September 22, 1940 in Oakland California and died July 12, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Bowles attended Chicago Public Schools and graduated from Parker High School in 1958. He served in the US Armed Forces and Reserves from 1962 through 1968 and received an honorable discharge. He had a distinguished career with the US Postal Services where he received many awards before his retirement in 2001. A longtime Chicago resident of the Park Manor Neighborhood he was the son of Dr. Joseph A. Bowles Jr. of Chicago, stepson of Lois Pitts-Bowles, and son of Anne Willard Harris of Oakland California. He was the grandson of Joseph and Yola Bowles and all preceded him in death. He is survived by a stepbrother Dr. Thomas L. Pitts of Chicago. Mr. Bowles will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, in Chicago, Illinois. Acknowledgments: tlpittsmd@gmail.com
