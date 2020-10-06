1/
Joseph Alcott Bowles III
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bowles III, Joseph Alcott

Joseph Alcott Bowles III was born September 22, 1940 in Oakland California and died July 12, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Bowles attended Chicago Public Schools and graduated from Parker High School in 1958. He served in the US Armed Forces and Reserves from 1962 through 1968 and received an honorable discharge. He had a distinguished career with the US Postal Services where he received many awards before his retirement in 2001. A longtime Chicago resident of the Park Manor Neighborhood he was the son of Dr. Joseph A. Bowles Jr. of Chicago, stepson of Lois Pitts-Bowles, and son of Anne Willard Harris of Oakland California. He was the grandson of Joseph and Yola Bowles and all preceded him in death. He is survived by a stepbrother Dr. Thomas L. Pitts of Chicago. Mr. Bowles will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, in Chicago, Illinois. Acknowledgments: tlpittsmd@gmail.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved