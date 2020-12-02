Srsnick, Joseph A.
Age 90, of Mokena, entered into eternal life, Monday, November 30th, 2020 at his home in Mokena. Joseph is survived by his loving family, children, Debbie (Eric) Karlsson, Nick Srsnick, Allanna (late Jerry) Sell, grandchildren, Erik Karlsson, Jessica (fiancé Joe Oberts) Klein, Garrett Karlsson, great grandson, Jordan Klein and numerous nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas & Catherine Srsnick (Visoky), wife, Josephine Srsnick (D'Orazio), siblings, Florence (late Frank) DeFrank and Robert Srsnick. Joseph was a United States Army Veteran who served as a Medic in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mokena where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound; a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as the Rosary Group. Joseph was also a member of the Mokena Historical Society. DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC; EVERYONE IN ATTENDANCE MUST BE MASKED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING FOLLOWED. THERE IS NO FOOD ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT THIS TIME. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service, Friday, December 4th, 2020 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 AM and then to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 19515 115th Avenue, Mokena, IL 60448 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery, Mokena. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com