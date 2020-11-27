Uncle Joe, you will always be remembered as a man who knew how to have fun and would bring a smile to all of our faces. I can only imagine the card games now going on up in heaven with those who went before you. I am the man I am today in no small part because of the man you were and your example to me. You are already missed by those still here but I know that we will see you again so until then, give all our love and a hug and kiss.

Richard Panek

