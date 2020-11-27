Hildebranski , Joseph A.
Hildebranski, Joseph A. Age 89 of Tucson, AZ, U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran aboard the USS Robinson. Devoted husband of the late Arleen (nee Wojcik) for 62 years. Loving father of Felicia (Tim) Picman, Lawrence (Charmion), Christine (Jerry, Ret. CFD) Augustine, and Valerie. Cherished Dziadzia of Nicole Picman, Jill and Joseph Augustine. Son of the late Valentine and Rose (Kmiec) Grzeszczyk. Fond brother of the late Marcella Wojtonik, Betty (PJ) Grzeszczyk and Bernadette (Tom) Abernathy. Adored uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered with love and laughter for his kindness, afghans and the many practical jokes he had bestowed upon us over the years. Special thanks to the staff at Park Senior Villas in Tucson, AZ and Sonia Sheridan for the wonderful care he received and for treating him like (or as) family. Joseph was a member of the VFW Post 9773. Visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon at Ridge Funeral Home(Edward A. Tylka, Manager/Director), 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL 60638. Funeral Services and interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to current COVID restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 10 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. No food will be allowed at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding. For info: Please call 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
. G.Y.L. Dad
